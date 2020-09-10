Ghana’s coronavirus cases down to 125 from 176

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In less than 24 hours, Ghana has recorded a dip in the number of coronavirus cases from 176 in an update on September 9, 2020, to 125 in the latest update.
This shifts the number of active cases from previously recorded 863 to 842.
This was made known by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Thursday, September 9, 2020.
The number of Coronavirus related deaths also remained unchanged from previously recorded 283. So far, 44,188 infected persons have either fully recovered or been discharged.
Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three are on ventilators, and 16 in severe condition, according to the GHS update.
The overall number of confirmed cases is 45,313.
Regional breakdown below;
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 22,813
Ashanti Region - 10,909
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,388
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 777
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
