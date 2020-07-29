General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Ghana’s coronavirus case load now 34,406 after confirmation of 782 new infections

782 persons have tested positive

The Ghana Health Service has said it has confirmed 782 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.



Information available on its website reads: “A total of 782 new cases were reported on July 26, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 23 June to 25 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 26.”



The development means Ghana’s cumulative coronavirus cases are 34,406. While the death toll remains 168, the number of recoveries/discharge has increased to from 29,801 to 30,621, leaving the country with 3,617 active cases.



8 of the 3,617 are critical, 4 on ventilator while 25 are severe cases.



Below is the cumulative cases per region.



Greater Accra Region - 17,811



Ashanti Region - 8,548



Western Region - 2,570



Central Region - 1,362



Eastern Region - 1,244



Volta Region - 588



Bono East Region - 457



Bono Region - 431



Western North Region - 363



Northern Region - 309



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 175



Ahafo Region - 121



Upper West Region - 79



Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9

