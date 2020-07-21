General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Ghana's coronavirus case count increases by 763, death toll rises from 148 to 153

153 persons have died of the disease.

Five more persons in Ghana have been killed by Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.



The development brings the country’s death toll to 153.



There has been a surge in the number of confirmed cases as 763 new infections have been announced.



"A total of 763 new cases were reported on July 17, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7th June to 16th July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 17," information available on GHS website read.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28,430.



According to the figures, 24,901 persons have recovered and/or discharged. The number of active cases is 3,376.



Out of the 3,376, 8 are critical, 4 on ventilator while 25 are severe.



The total number of tests conducted so far is 349,752. GHS says 127,862 were tests conducted through routine surveillance while 221,890 were through contact tracing.







Regional Breakdown



Greater Accra Region – 15,328



Ashanti Region – 6,151



Western Region – 2,310



Central Region – 1,155



Eastern Region – 1,087



Volta Region – 511



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 294



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Western North Region – 216



Oti Region – 147



Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9





