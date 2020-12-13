General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghana’s coronavirus active cases now 930, deaths 327

The death toll has hit 327 following the passing of one person in the last few days

At least 89 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in Ghana, taking the active cases to 930, the Ghana Health Service has reported.



In its latest update, the GHS said the national caseload is now 52,933.



The death toll has hit 327 following the passing of one person in the last few days.



At least 51,676 out of the over 52k cases have recovered and been discharged, the GHS reported.



Since Ghana opened its air borders in September, 384 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport out of which 159 have been discharged.



Eleven patients are in severe situation with four others being classified as severe. None of the active cases is on ventilator.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region – 29,018



Ashanti Region – 11,146



Western Region – 3,073



Eastern Region – 2,594



Central Region – 2,060



Bono East Region – 788



Volta Region – 713



Western North Region – 662



Bono Region – 619



Northern Region – 556



Ahafo Region – 530



Upper East Region – 372



Oti Region – 244



Upper West Region – 90



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 22



Source: Daily Mail GH

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.