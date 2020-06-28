Health News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's coronavirus active cases drop for the first time

There has been a reduction in the number of Coronavirus active cases being supervised by the Ghana Health Service.



New updates reported by the GHS portal shows that the number of active cases stands at 3,910 as of June 28, 2020, although there have been new infections recorded.



The new figures show that there have been a reduction by 161.



Prior to this, however, the last update of the COVID-19 disease figures showed the number of active cases were 4,071 on Saturday, June 27.



Ghana’s Coronavirus recoveries saw a rapid surge following government’s adoption of new discharge guidelines implemented by the World Health Organisation (WHO).



The new recommendation from WHO stated that COVID-19 carriers who show mild or no symptoms after 10 to 14 days are not infectious and hence can be discharged.



After its implementation, the country’s recoveries increased to 10,074 from 4,468 with the active cases reducing from 8,395 to 3,558.



The number of active cases have been on the rise with every record of positive infections.



Except for today, where the number of active cases have dropped.



Below is a timeline of Ghana’s active cases since adopting the new WHO guidelines:



June 21, 2020



With a Coronavirus case count of 14,007, the number of active cases stood at 3,449.







June 23, 2020



Ghana's active cases rose to 3,566 after the number Coronavirus increased to 14,568.







June 24, 2020



The number of active cases rose again to 3,840 as the number of Coronavirus cases hit 15K.







June 26, 2020



With 361 new cases of the Coronavirus, the number of active cases also surged to 3,976. The Death toll had also shot up to 103 as the recoveries came to 11,755.







June 27, 2020



As of yesterday, the number of active cases were 4,071, showing another increase as the figures of the positive cases arrived at 16,431.

