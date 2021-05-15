Ghana’s candidate for the Commonwealth Youth Council receives endorsement from Bawumia

Diasporian News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Jay Kojo, Contributor

On May 15, 2021, the Commonwealth Youth Council candidate, Christabel Queensley Derby, together with the management of the National Youth Authority and the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif had a meeting with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Council entries.



The meeting was part of Ghana’s preparation for the Commonwealth Youth Council Election, which is scheduled for May this year.



The Commonwealth Youth Council is the official representative voice of more than 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth. The Council works to mobilize the voices of young people and advocate for governments to meaningfully engage young people.



Among other things, the Vice President on behalf of the country and the Government of Ghana endorsed the candidature of Ms. Christabel Queensley Derby as the only candidate in this year's Commonwealth Youth Council Election.



The Vice President reiterated Ghana’s support to the Commonwealth and reaffirmed his confidence reposed in Ms. Christabel Queensley Derby to deliver and lead the vision of Ghana in championing meaningful youth engagement and inclusion through the Sustainable Development Goals.