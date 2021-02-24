General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana’s biggest car snatching syndicate busted with 7 stolen cars

The car snatching syndicate was arrested in Kumasi

A car snatching syndicate that can pass for the biggest in the history of the country has been arrested in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



Police indicated following numerous complaints from residents about their vehicles being snatched at gunpoint by miscreants mostly robbers, they devised a strategy to nib such criminal activities in the bud.



As a result, a patrol team detailed for this special operation on the dawn of Monday, February 22, 2021, chanced on a black and yellow Kia Picanto taxi cab with registration number AW – 319 -20 driven by 38-year-old Yaw Sarkodie of house number P23 Pankrono-Kumasi with two other occupants on board.



A search was conducted in the vehicle and a sponge was found in the pocket of one of the suspects.



The team became suspicious as that has been the modus operandi of the car snatchers in the vicinity who usually tie their victims with either nylon rope or sponge to strangulate them before taking the vehicle.



The suspects were arrested and interrogated and asked to show where they live at Kwapra as they claimed that was the area they stay.



They later admitted that they came from Sunyani and hired the taxi cab from Asafo market to Kronum Kwapra ostensibly to rob the car from the driver.



The suspects confessed that they are behind the numerous car snatching cases at Kwapra and other areas



The Suame Divisional taskforce proceeded to Meduma with the suspects and retrieved four (4) snatched taxi cabs and upon further interrogation the suspects informed police that other vehicles were in Sunyani in the bono region. Police proceeded to the area and retrieved three (3) more taxis.