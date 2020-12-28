You are here: HomeNews2020 12 28Article 1142189

General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now 888, death toll 333

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana is currently 888, the Ghana Health Service has reported on its website.

Some 115 new cases were recently discovered.

So far, a total of 54,401 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March.

Out of that number, 53,180 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll currently stands at 333.

Regional breakdown


Greater Accra Region - 30,061


Ashanti Region - 11,169


Western Region - 3,095


Eastern Region - 2,624


Central Region - 2,108


Bono East Region - 788


Volta Region - 761


Western North Region - 665


Bono Region - 635


Northern Region - 566


Ahafo Region - 530


Upper East Region - 384


Oti Region - 244


Upper West Region - 91


Savannah Region - 62


North East Region - 22

