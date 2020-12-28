General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now 888, death toll 333

Some 115 new cases have recently been discovered

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana is currently 888, the Ghana Health Service has reported on its website.



Some 115 new cases were recently discovered.



So far, a total of 54,401 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March.



Out of that number, 53,180 have recovered.



Meanwhile, the death toll currently stands at 333.



Regional breakdown





Greater Accra Region - 30,061





Ashanti Region - 11,169





Western Region - 3,095





Eastern Region - 2,624





Central Region - 2,108





Bono East Region - 788





Volta Region - 761





Western North Region - 665





Bono Region - 635





Northern Region - 566





Ahafo Region - 530





Upper East Region - 384





Oti Region - 244





Upper West Region - 91





Savannah Region - 62





North East Region - 22

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.