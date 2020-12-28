Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now 888, death toll 333

General News of Monday, 28 December 2020
Source: Class FM
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana is currently 888, the Ghana Health Service has reported on its website.
Some 115 new cases were recently discovered.
So far, a total of 54,401 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March.
Out of that number, 53,180 have recovered.
Meanwhile, the death toll currently stands at 333.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 30,061
Ashanti Region - 11,169
Western Region - 3,095
Eastern Region - 2,624
Central Region - 2,108
Bono East Region - 788
Volta Region - 761
Western North Region - 665
Bono Region - 635
Northern Region - 566
Ahafo Region - 530
Upper East Region - 384
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 91
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22
