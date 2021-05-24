Ghana’s active coronavirus cases fall to 1,259 with 852,047 vaccinated

Health News of Monday, 24 May 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has fallen to 1,259 as of May 20, 2021.Of that number, six are in critical condition while 21 are severe.
Some 24 new cases were recently confirmed.
The death toll has stagnated for a while at 783.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,644 cases have been recorded to date with 91,602 recovered.
Meanwhile, some 852,047 have been vaccinated so far.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 51,545
Ashanti Region - 15,588
Western Region - 5,884
Eastern Region - 4,224
Central Region - 3,449
Volta Region - 2,524
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,439
Bono Region - 1,409
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 876
Ahafo Region - 722
Upper West Region - 499
Oti Region - 431
North East Region - 229
Savanna Region - 123