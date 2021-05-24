You are here: HomeNews2021 05 24Article 1269481

Health News of Monday, 24 May 2021

classfmonline.com

Ghana’s active coronavirus cases fall to 1,259 with 852,047 vaccinated

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has fallen to 1,259 as of May 20, 2021.Of that number, six are in critical condition while 21 are severe.

Some 24 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has stagnated for a while at 783.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,644 cases have been recorded to date with 91,602 recovered.

Meanwhile, some 852,047 have been vaccinated so far.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,545

Ashanti Region - 15,588

Western Region - 5,884

Eastern Region - 4,224

Central Region - 3,449

Volta Region - 2,524

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,439

Bono Region - 1,409

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 876

Ahafo Region - 722

Upper West Region - 499

Oti Region - 431

North East Region - 229

Savanna Region - 123

