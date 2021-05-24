Ghana’s active coronavirus cases fall to 1,259 with 852,047 vaccinated

Health News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has fallen to 1,259 as of May 20, 2021.Of that number, six are in critical condition while 21 are severe.



Some 24 new cases were recently confirmed.



The death toll has stagnated for a while at 783.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 93,644 cases have been recorded to date with 91,602 recovered.



Meanwhile, some 852,047 have been vaccinated so far.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 51,545



Ashanti Region - 15,588



Western Region - 5,884



Eastern Region - 4,224



Central Region - 3,449



Volta Region - 2,524



Northern Region - 1,654



Bono East Region - 1,439



Bono Region - 1,409



Upper East Region - 1,320



Western North Region - 876



Ahafo Region - 722



Upper West Region - 499



Oti Region - 431



North East Region - 229



Savanna Region - 123