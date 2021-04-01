Ghana’s active coronavirus cases drop to 1,775

Health News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

A total of 546,333 people in Ghana have been vaccinated so far against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, some 31 new cases of the virus were recently confirmed, the Ghana Health Service has said.



The active caseload has fallen to 1,775.



The death toll is 743.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total number of 90,583 cases with 88,065 recoveries.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 49,994



Ashanti Region - 15,339



Western Region - 5,705



Eastern Region - 4,123



Central Region - 3,272



Volta Region - 2,371



Northern Region - 1,644



Bono East Region - 1,420



Bono Region - 1,313



Upper East Region - 1,304



Western North Region - 849



Ahafo Region - 703



Upper West Region - 483



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 210



Savannah Region - 118