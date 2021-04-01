Ghana’s active coronavirus cases drop to 1,775

Health News of Thursday, 1 April 2021
Source: Class FM
A total of 546,333 people in Ghana have been vaccinated so far against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, some 31 new cases of the virus were recently confirmed, the Ghana Health Service has said.
The active caseload has fallen to 1,775.
The death toll is 743.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total number of 90,583 cases with 88,065 recoveries.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 49,994
Ashanti Region - 15,339
Western Region - 5,705
Eastern Region - 4,123
Central Region - 3,272
Volta Region - 2,371
Northern Region - 1,644
Bono East Region - 1,420
Bono Region - 1,313
Upper East Region - 1,304
Western North Region - 849
Ahafo Region - 703
Upper West Region - 483
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 210
Savannah Region - 118