Ghana's active coronavirus case now 344; 33 new ones confirmed

General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020
Source: Class FM
Some 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.
This takes the total number of active cases to 344.
So far, the country has recorded a total of 47,232 cases.
Of that number, 46,578 have recovered.
The death toll remains 310.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 24,412
Ashanti Region - 10,987
Western Region - 2,971
Eastern Region - 2,420
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 681
Western North Region - 646
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 512
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
