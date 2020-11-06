General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Ghana’s active coronavirus case count sees sharp rise after 145 new cases

Suggestions that Ghana could suffer a second wave of coronavirus infections may be gaining grounds following the latest update of the pandemic situation.



The latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that active cases have seen a sharp increase to 947 after 145 new cases were identified.



The number of active cases has been climbing steadily over the last couple of weeks – from 589 to 620 to 819 and 877.



The death toll from the virus has remained 320 since October 26, 2020.



Meanwhile, despite the steady rise in active cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has downplayed the possibility of a second wave being experienced in some European countries.



Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained that the daily average of infections being recorded despite the steady rise shows that Ghana is in a safe spot.



“In terms of a second wave, those of us who are looking at the figures have not seen any indication in that direction. You normally would have used our moving averages, it’s still on the website, we have not tempered with it. I keep saying that we are where we are because we did many things including testing, isolation, treatment and the adherence to the protocol,” Dr Aboagye is quoted by Citi News on November 3, 2020.







The latest coronavirus update released by the GHS on November 5, 2020, shows that the cumulative case count since March stands at 48,788, with 47,521 recoveries/discharges.



Below is the cumulative cases of the pandemic situation per region



Greater Accra Region - 25,649



Ashanti Region - 11,029



Western Region - 2,996



Eastern Region - 2,452



Central Region - 1,935



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 684



Western North Region - 651



Bono Region - 600



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 358



Oti Region - 243



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





