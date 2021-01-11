General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana's UK Visa Application Center closed

It is unclear whether the place has experienced an outbreak of Coronavirus

The Accra UK Visa Application Center has been closed, effective today January 11, 2021, until further notice, MyNewsGh.com reports.



This is because the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel which houses the centre is closing with immediate effect.



It is unclear whether the place has experienced an outbreak of Coronavirus. The UK is now an epic centre for the second outbreak of COVID-19.



A mail to some Ghanaians living in the UK or having travelled to the UK indicated that a separate email will be distributed by the end of this week to reschedule the appointment.



The mail sighted by MyNewsGh.com to the applicant reads “please kindly note that due to circumstances beyond our control, our Accra UK visa application centre at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel will be closed to the public from 11th January 2021 until further notice.”



It further said, “a separate email will be distributed by the end of this week to reschedule your appointment this week to next week.”



“We apologize for any convenience caused. Thank you”, it added.



This means those wanting to travel to the UK soon will have to reschedule their trips because of the closure of the Visa Application Center.