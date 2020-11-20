Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Ghana's Special Prosecutor Office was not to fight corruption – Opposition NDC claims

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has latched on the brouhaha surrounding the resignation of Ghana's former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to make the point that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not committed to fighting corruption.



At a press conference addressed by the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, the NDC said Mr Amidu’s resignation vindicates their long-held position that the President is neck-deep in corruption.



“The fact of the matter is that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was never set up by President Akufo-Addo out of a genuine will to fight corruption. This position that we in the NDC have always espoused is grounded on the fact that, from the very outset, President Akufo-Addo conceived this office as one to be used to spite his political opponents, while protecting his own who are busy plundering the resources of our beloved country.



“This view is buttressed by the very opening paragraph of Mr Martin Amidu’s letter of resignation in which he reveals that his letter of appointment as the Special Prosecutor was issued on 30th January [2018] and only delivered to him, on 5th February 2020, two clear years after his appointment,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



Martin Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16, 2020, due to what he contends to be interference from the government.



His resignation letter was accepted by President Nana Akufo-Addo who in a statement responded to the claims by Amidu and refuted the allegation of interference from him or any member of his government.









