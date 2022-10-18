Ghana’s Niche Cocoa carves a niche in the US market

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian owned Niche Cocoa Industry Limited is set to gain a foothold in the United States’ market in a massive investment drive.



More than two dozen workers will work on its first North American facility on a 44,00-square-foot space at the Franklin Business Park located at 9705 S. Oakwood Park Drive.



The project will be the largest food and beverage investment by an Africa-based company in the history of the U.S and the largest Ghana foreign direct investment ever in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC).



“Niche Cocoa’s historic investment in Wisconsin is an unmistakable signal to other companies across Africa and around the world — the United States is open for business.”



Headquartered in Tema, the Company is the largest Cocoa processor in Ghana, partnering with Milwaukee-based Omanhene Cocoa Bean Company, on the project.



Founded by Steve Wallace, Omanhene Cocoa Bean Company pioneered the production of single-origin, bean-to-bar chocolate manufactured in Ghana.



Mr Edmund Poku, the Founder of Niche Cocoa, said, “I will like to say a big thank you to everybody here. You have made this to be a success story, and have welcomed us to your beautiful State.”



He said:“The Cocoa industry is a $100 billion industry, of which Ghana and the Ivory Coast is getting $6 billion. By adding more funding to it, Africans will (benefit) from more foreign investment.”



He said for the United States, it would bring in foreign direct investment, and it brings the technical know-how of how to process chocolate into the country.



“We believe that by coming here we will produce one of the best chocolates … We are bringing the taste of Ghana to Wisconsin,” he added.



Mr Poku said part of what attracted the Niche Cocoa to Wisconsin was the dairy industry, and future hopes of creating chocolate beverages in the United States.



“We are happy to welcome Niche Cocoa to the Franklin Business Park, joining several other well-known food processors/manufacturers and equipment manufacturers.”Mr Franklin Mayor Steve Olson, Mayor of the City of Franklin, said.



He said “Niche Cocoa continued Franklin’s long history of welcoming international corporations to our fast-growing community. “



“Niche recognizes our great location, highly skilled workforce and our great business climate and quality of life for their employees,” he added.



At its Franklin Business Park facility, which is expected to be operational by December or January, the company will take imported Cocoa cake and European food processing equipment to turn the brick-like cakes into cocoa powder.



That powder will then be available for nationwide distribution to be used by a variety of food makers for everything from chocolate bars to ice cream.



Mr Wallace, touring of the facility, explained that the operation would likely process about 1,200 containers of Cocoa cake each year.



He said the cake would travel to the East Coast of the U.S. via boat and then be transported to Chicago by rail.



“Together, we’re creating cocoa products and compelling employment in both the U.S., and Ghana. ” Mr Wallace said.



The Company plans to manufacture finished chocolate at their Franklin operations sometime in 2023.



He said that process would use high-tech machinery to combine the cocoa butter and cocoa liquor produced in Ghana to produce chocolate bars for the other food processers.



“It will smell heavenly,” Wallace said.