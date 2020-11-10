General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ghana’s Industrialization safest in the hands of Akufo-Addo – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomeah, Member of the NPP’s Communications team

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that the complete industrialization of Ghana and the creation of jobs for the youth of Ghana can only be made possible under the President Akufo-Addo-led administration.



According to the party, the President’s One District One Factory (1D1F) has gone a long way to creating over 138,000 direct and indirect jobs with over 73 factories which is unprecedented in the history of the country.



“Now, we have established and are operating over 76 factories from 1D1F. Over 28 of these factories are brand new and 48 are old factories already around. These 48 factories were collapsing and they have been financed to keep working.



The plan is to build over 232 factories which will be finished in the next four (4) years. I don’t remember when in the 4th republic a government has created over 73 jobs within 3 years. We have done that and new factories are coming soon. The 1D1F has provided over 18,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs”.



Leading member of the party, and CEO of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea addressing the press at the party’s weekly press conference carried on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, motioned that some of these factories contributed to the COVID-19 fight in the country. “Some of these factories made masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to protect Ghanaians from infection.



The politician furthered, the good work of the Akufo-Addo administration will go a long way to turn Ghana’s economy into an industrial one. “Vote for Nana Addo for this dream to be realized so that more Ghanaian youth will be employed and even venture into entrepreneurship”.



Nana Akomea added that with the industrial economy of Ghana, farmers will no longer need to fear their farm produce going bad. He noted that there will be factories that will refine cassava and plantain to chips and give them some shelf life. “That way, farmers will not make any post-harvest losses, they will also get loans from the banks to operate and also encourage the youth to venture into farming”.

