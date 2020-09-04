General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana’s High Commission in London commences issuance of visas

Visa applicants who wished to extend their unused or expired visas have been asked to do so

Ghana’s High Commission in London has resumed the issuance of visas effective September 2, 2020, following the opening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to commercial flights.



A statement from the High Commission copied to the Ghana News Agency, said per the COVID-19 policy of the Passports and Immigration Section of the Commission, hard copies and supporting documents of all visa applications should be posted to the Section no later than the 14th day after the online submission.



“Failure to comply will results in your application being invalidated,” the statement cautioned.



It also entreated all visa applicants who wished to extend their unused or expired visas secured as at March 16, 2020 to provide evidence of payment and include a self-addressed envelope with stamps or prepaid postage when dispatching the document to the High Commission.

