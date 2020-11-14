General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana’s Fourth Republican history incomplete without Rawlings – GCPP

Dr Henry Lartey (L) and Jerry John Rawlings

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has consoled the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The party led by its presidential candidate Dr Henry Lartey said Ghana’s fourth Republican history cannot be told without the contribution of the late Rawlings.



“Truly, the history of this country and especially this 4th Republic cannot be told without the deep footprints and enormous contributions of Former President Rawlings. This is not just a loss to the family but a loss to the whole nation, the African continent and the world at large.”



The statement which was signed by the leader said: “On behalf of the rank and file of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and my own behalf, we express our deepest and sincere condolence to the immediate family and pray to the almighty God for strength and comfort.”



It added: “The party has put on hold our campaign which was ongoing in the Ashanti Region to observe the seven days mourning in honour of our late former President.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.