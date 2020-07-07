xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Ghana’s Coronavirus caseload now 21,968

Ghana is currently averaging about 400 new cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has revealed.



As it stands now, the current case count has risen to 21,968 after 891 new infections detected in 73 districts, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday morning.



Additionally, the clinical recoveries have also gone up to 17,156 while the death toll is now at 129.



The new figures show that active cases being managed are now 4,683, out of which 22 patients have been categorized as severe.



Six of the severe cases are in a critical condition and five are on ventilators.



For the bulk of the new cases, 571 were recorded in 24 districts in the Greater Accra Region, 93 cases from 18 districts in the Ashanti Region and 86 from five districts in the Western Region.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye added that the new cases are from samples dating back “mainly from June 26 to July 3.”

