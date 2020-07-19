General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

File photo: Ghana has recorded 488 new cases of the Coronavirus

Ghana's coronavirus case count has risen to 27, 060 after 488 new cases were recorded.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries has increased to 23,044 and active cases are now 3,871.



One more death has been recorded bringing the death toll to 145.



Regional breakdown below



Greater Accra Region - 14,923



Ashanti Region - 5,642



Western Region - 2,218



Central Region - 1,140



Eastern Region - 1,030



Volta Region - 492



Bono East Region - 294



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 271



Western North Region - 216



Bono Region - 166



Oti Region - 143



Ahafo Region - 103



Upper West Region - 74



Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.