Ghana’s Coronavirus Antigen test most expensive globally

File photo: A passengers sample being taken at the Kotoka International Airport for testing

It has come to light that among a list of countries whose airports have resumed operations, Ghana has the highest COVID-19 Antigen testing cost being charged on passengers.



As part of measures to curb the importation and spread of COVID-19, the government of Ghana on announcing a resumption of operations at the Kotoka International Airport indicated a mandatory COVID-19 Antigen test at a cost of $150 for all arriving passengers.



For departing passengers, they are asked to present a negative PCR test conducted by an accredited facility before they will be allowed to leave the country.



However, upon the announcement of the testing cost, some CSOs and individuals including a Minority Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have criticized the cost of the testing saying it is overly expensive for returnees who may be under distress.



A document sighted by GhanaWeb listing the cost of testing for countries with operating airports, indicates that Ghana is currently charging the highest amount when it comes to countries using the Antigen testing.



On the list of countries with operating airports, India and Malaysia are the only countries using the Antigen testing regime at its airports beside Ghana.



Whiles Ghana is charging $150 for the test, India and Malaysia are charging below $30 for the test.



All other remaining countries who have opened their airports are using PCR testing. In their category, the United Kingdom is charging the highest amount of $200 and turkey is charging the least ($30).



In all Ghana holds the third position for the highest amount charged on passengers for COVID-19 testing, behind the United Kingdom and Benin who are charging $200 and $165



