General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s Clerk to Parliament elected Chairman of SOCATT

Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah

The Clerk to Ghana’s Parliament Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has unanimously been elected as the Chairman for the Society of Clerks -At -The- Table (SOCATT) in Commonwealth Parliaments during the meeting of SOCATT at the on-going Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Accra.

In an acceptance speech, Mr. Nsiah expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for entrusting the position to him and promised to work hard to maintain the high repute of the SOCATT.

There will be presentation of papers on Parliamentary procedure, privilege and practice during the meeting.

