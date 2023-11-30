Ghana's Cabinet set to approve much-anticipated Affirmative Action Bill

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: GNA

The Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu has confirmed that Ghana's Cabinet is in the process of approving the much-anticipated Affirmative Action Bill.



The bill, currently under parliamentary review, aims to bring about gender parity in Ghanaian politics by reserving at least 40% of public offices for women.



Inspired by successful models in African countries like Rwanda and Kenya, the legislation seeks to boost women's involvement in crucial decision-making roles.



This significant announcement took place during the 5th MoGCSP Annual Summit, focusing on "Sustainable Social Protection Financing: A Key to Financial Inclusion of the Vulnerable."



The summit unveiled not only the Affirmative Action Bill but also other essential bills and policies presented to the Cabinet for approval.



Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu emphasized the ministry's efforts in raising awareness on critical issues such as Child Rights Promotion, Social Protection, Child Marriage, Human Trafficking, and Domestic Violence.



The ministry collaborates with partners across 170 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), with 160 enrolled in the Social Welfare Information Management Systems (SWIMS) for effective case management and referrals.



The Minister stressed that true national development depends on providing women equal access to financial resources, education, and entrepreneurial support.



This commitment aligns with global goals to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.



Mr. Osama Makkawai Khogali, UNICEF's Country Representative, echoed the importance of gender equity in achieving social protection financing.



Commending MoGCSP for its dedication to gender equality, he emphasized UNICEF's support to ensure no child is left behind in reaching the SDGs by 2030.



With the approval of the Affirmative Action Bill, Ghana is poised for a transformative step toward a more inclusive and equitable political landscape. The legislation is now a focal point in ongoing parliamentary discussions.