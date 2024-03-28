Ghana’s Anti-Gay Bill: Methodist Church to meet Nana Addo over delay

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

The leader of the Methodist Church of Ghana has publicly announced their intention to meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss the delay in signing into law the Promotion of Sexual Human Rights and Family Values Bill.



Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church in Ghana, announced that his outfit would meet with the president to find a solution to the delay.



The clergyman expressed optimism that the meeting would yield a positive result.



"It is unanimous that Ghanaians are not in support of the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We are planning to meet the president at the Jubilee House to dialogue on the best way forward,” he explained.



The Methodist Church of Ghana's move solidifies the church's role in shaping national policies and priorities.



The president refused to assent to the bill after it was passed by parliament. Explaining his decision, the president cited a pending court case as the reason behind his reluctance to accept the transmission of the bill and assent to it. The president believes that the case pending Ghana’s Apex Court must be heard and concluded before he decides on the Bill.



However, the Speaker of Parliament has criticised this stance, arguing that it undermines the legislative branch's authority.



Why the ‘Anti-Gay’ bill is in court



Richard Dela Sky, a private legal practitioner and journalist, applied to the Supreme Court, praying for a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is null, void and of no effect.



Dela Sky contends that the Bill violates Articles 33(5) of the 1992 Constitution, as well as provisions of Articles 12(1) and (2), 15(1),17(1), 18(2), and 21(1) (a) (b) (d) and (e) of the Constitution.



He is concerned that the Bill, if assented to, may infringe on the fundamental human rights and freedoms of Ghanaians guaranteed by the Constitution.



