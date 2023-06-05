Ghana's Ambassador to D.R. Congo commissions water projects in Twedie

Regional News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: Sarfo Barima Kantanka

The people of Akatasi and Asikafuoamantem, two suburbs of Twedie in the Atwima Kwatwoma district of the Ashanti Region, were grateful when Ghana’s Ambassador to the D.R. Congo, Kwaku Dwomoh Domfeh, commissioned two mechanised boreholes for them on June 3, 2023.



Augustine Osei, the Assembly member for the area, noted that he was much relieved when the news reached out to him about the construction of the boreholes. He acknowledged the stress of getting water for daily activities in the Twedie community.



“Your Excellency, this philanthropic gesture has relieved our burden and will totally reduce the risk on the school children who are the major beneficiaries”, he stated.



Nana Kwarteng Panin Akosa II, the Chief of Twedie, was elated and thanked the Ambassador for the good gesture. He tasked the assemblyman and the committee members to take good care of the facility.



He also charged other indigenes who have benefitted from the community to return the gesture by emulating the deed of Kwaku Dwomoh Domfeh. He also asked the Ambassador to do more to put Twedie on the ladder of achievers.



Kwaku Domfeh commended the chiefs and the opinion leaders for their utmost support from the start of the project through to its completion. He prayed for them to make good use of the facilities to benefit the next generation.



In attendance were unit committee members, family and friends of the Ambassador opinion leaders and teachers of Twedie Methodist Basic School.