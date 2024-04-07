Ghana's Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores in Rio Ave big win over Gil Vicente

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was among the goal scorers when Rio Ave overcame Gil Vicente FC in the Portuguese Liga on Saturday afternoon.



Yakubu scored the second goal of the match to help Rio Ave secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gil Vicente at the Estadio do Rio Ave.



Portuguese midfielder Joao Teixeira got the opening goal of the match day 28 fixture to put the home side on the half-hour mark.



The Ghanaian doubled the advantage for Rio Ave two minutes from the break after converting a penalty kick.



Midfielder Joca Fernandes sealed the victory for Rio Ave in the 63rd minute after he was assisted by forward Fabio Ronaldo.



Gil Vicente ended the game with ten men following a red card to French youngster Tidjany Toure.



Former Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng wasn't involved in the match for Rio Ave as he served a suspension after he was sent off last week.



Yakubu has now found the back of the net five times after 12 appearances in the Portuguese top division this season.