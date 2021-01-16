General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s 8th Parliament is God’s intervention to cure polarization – Buipe Chief

play videoParamount Chief of Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has said it is the will of God that the polarization of issues in Ghana will come to an end.



The chief is of the view that it is for nothing that there is no clear majority in the current composition of parliament where each of the two leading parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), each has 137 seats.



He believes it is a divine intervention to cure what has persisted in the past where everything was done along partisan lines.



In an interview with Media General’s Savannah Regional correspondent, Christopher Amoako, the chief observed things will get better with the current situation in Parliament.



“Everybody can testify that Ghana was so polarized that we were heading into a ditch, everything that was in this country was either for NDC or NPP if NDC says something NPP will oppose if NPP says something NDC will oppose. This is the intervention of Almighty God, whether we like it or not, God says we must come together and work for the prosperity of Ghana, our Motherland, that is the saying of God, this is spiritual”



As father of two parliamentarians – John Abdulai Jinapor and Samuel Abu Jinapor, who are MPs on either side of the House, he advised that the MPs used the situation as an opportunity to come together and reason beyond partisan lines for the good of the people who elected them.



“There must be cooperation in parliament,” he emphasized.



He also called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to seize the opportunity to unite the country.



