Ghana’s 8 most controversial politicians of all time

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Abronye DC and Mr Kennedy Agyapong

This list takes a look at some Ghanaian politicians that evoke intense reactions from their supporters and haters.



In essence, they make the news.



From election campaigns, making controversial statements, to poor policy implementation, and major scandals, these politicians are always eventful.



Their decisions or lack thereof have resulted in protests, political movements, social media hashtags, and hilarious memes.



Also, many of these public figures, though, are controversial have people that support them and detractors that point out their flaws.



We recommend not getting into arguments about any of the following politicians; it’ll probably get ugly.



In no particular order, GhanaWeb explores some of the most controversial politicians of all times.



Former President JJ Rawlings







He ruled this country for 19 years amidst a series of controversy and chaos. Jerry John Rawlings however, had his good sides despite the negative stories that characterised his rule, both as a military leader and later a civilian ruler.



Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings is arguably the most popular ruler Ghana has ever had apart from Kwame Nkrumah.



The charismatic ruler retired from the army in 1992 and formed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on whose ticket he stood for president in the 1992 general elections and won with over 58%.



He went on to win another election in 1996 and retired in 2000 after the constitution barred him from standing for a third term.



He is 73 years, yet still relevant.







Kennedy Ohene Agyapong







The business magnate has carved a niche for himself as not only a politician and businessman but a vicious orator who won’t spare the chance to descend on anyone who crosses his path.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Western region in recent times seems to top all social media trends especially with his expose on fake pastors in Ghana.



The outspoken MP is currently on a witch hunt to expose ‘fake’ pastors in Ghana.







Sam Nartey George







Sam George is a very famous political figure in Ghana. His popularity arises from his multiple experiences as a politician.



Mr. George ‘unprecedentedly’ defeated the then incumbent MP, E. T. Mensah who ruled the constituency for 23 years to represent the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections for Ningo-Prampram constituency.



He is also known to be the ‘rebel leader’ when it comes to protesting or challenging the Majority in parliament using his position as the Minority spokesperson on Communications.



However, In 2019 the NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram was reported to have been attacked by some individuals in Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. The men were reported to be well equipped with guns. Although they slapped the politician, he did not have any severe injuries.







Abronye DC







Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye DC is known to be extremely outspoken and controversial. His loud persona has landed him in several scandals yet he remains ‘unrepentant’.



Abronye DC is the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one of the outspoken and controversial politicians in Ghana. He is noted for his attacks on the opposition NDC particularly Former President Mahama.



Sammy Gyamfi







Samuel Gyamfi is a young, smart lawyer and the communications officer of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).



His research-based, cutting-edge, and firebrand communication style has earned him the praises of many party members who see him as an antidote to the ‘weak communication machinery’ of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He has been a key voice and the main new face who has propelled the communications machinery of the NDC.



However, his style of communication and vociferous nature has landed him into a series of trouble. One cannot list examples without his infamous tweet about George Floyd.







Wontumi







Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman.



Non-arguably the outspoken NPP leader is one of the most popular yet controversial politicians in the country.



How he addresses issues of national interest, and even more aggressively has landed him in several scandals yet no NPP member has come out boldly to condemn Chairman Wontumi’s politically visceral outbursts. Recently, he was sued by Ibrahim Mahama for making some claims against him and socialite Hajia4Real.



He also attacked the personality of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang when she was announced the running mate for John Dramani Mahama.



Chairman Wontumi is one of the richest men in the New Patriotic Party. Among several properties, he is said to own a Gold mine in Obuasi.







Haruna Iddrisu







The outspoken Minority leader in parliament has made several controversial revelations against the Akufo-Addo led government over time.



Mr. Iddrisu is noted for his constant attacks at the electoral commission following their decision to compile a new register for the forthcoming 2020 elections.



He also recently challenged the Speaker of Parliament for his decision to suspend the House instead of adjourning sittings per laid down procedures of the House.



He has also severely staged a walk-out with his colleague minority MPs over some government policies including; Vetting of Supreme Court nominees, US ‘Military base’ deal, the creation of new regions, new public holidays, and so on.







Hawa Koomson







Nicknamed the ‘Rambo’ politician, the MP for Efutu Senya East has been accused several times of funding political party hoodlums to indict violence, especially during an electoral process.



She has also been accused severally of causing chaos and attacking her constituents.



Most recent of all is when she decided to fire a warning shot that marred the voter registration exercise at a centre within the Constituency on Monday, 20 July 2020. This has since led to scores of people calling for her resignation.





