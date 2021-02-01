General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s 1st coronavirus vaccination targets 20m, as 17.6m doses in by June – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he expects Ghana to have more than 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-year.



In his 23rd national address on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President said: “In Update No. 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines within the first half of this year. Since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realisation of this”.



“Our aim”, he noted, “is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people”.



“Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.



“The earliest vaccine”, he announced, “will be in the country by March”.



He said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) “will use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorisation for each vaccine in Ghana”, assuring the citizens that “only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared as safe-for-use in Ghana will be administered”.



The President reported that in just two weeks, the active COVID-19 case count in Ghana has almost tripled, jumping from 1,900 to 5,358.



Within the same period, the second wave of the virus has killed 64 people in Ghana, the President noted in his address.



He said: “As of Friday, 29th January, sixty-four (64) more people have, sadly, died, over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four hundred and sixteen (416)”.



“Our hospitalisation rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)”, he noted, lamenting: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres”.



Mr Akufo-Addo added: “Our average daily rates of infection now stand at seven hundred (700), compared to two hundred (200) two weeks ago”.



Giving further details, the President noted: “The total number of active cases has more than doubled, from a little over one thousand, nine hundred (1,900), two weeks ago, to five thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight (5,358) currently”.



“When I delivered Update No. 22, thirteen (13) out of the sixteen (16) regions had recorded active cases; today, all sixteen (16) regions have active cases. Indeed, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Northern Regions are the hardest hit, accounting for ninety-four per cent (94%) of the total number of active cases”.