Ghana respects international conventions - Samuel A. Jinapor assures EU Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Diana Acconcia on Wednesday 31st March, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor (MP).



The Hon. Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, said Ghana and the EU will work closely, adding that " Ghana is a responsible nation and committed to international conventions and principles”.



He further stated that there is a direct correlation between mining and forestry, hence, government will work to protect the forest and the environment at all levels.



They also discussed matters of mutual interest such as Issues of Sustainable development, Natural Resources Management and Sustainable Cocoa production in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Gregory Andrews earlier today called on the Hon. Minister, Samuel A Jinapor. The Hon. Minister disclosed that government intends to make Ghana a mining support service hub in Africa. He indicated that the vision of H.E the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is to have a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana. " We cannot have a secured environment if we are unable to collaborate with key stakeholders like you to curb illegalities in the small-scale mining sector". he maintained.



The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Gregory Andrews also indicated that the Australian government is determined to support Ghana protect her biodiversity and National parks including the Mole National Park.



The meeting also discussed the fiscal regime, security of the mining concessions among others.



Australian mining companies operating in Ghana includes Perseus mining Ltd, Adamus Resources Ltd, and Azumah Resources Ltd.







