Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana remains the winner despite the drama in Parliament - Ho residents

Ghana's democracy remained strong and a bulwark for others to emulate

Some residents in the Ho Municipality say Ghana was the winner despite the unruly behaviour of Parliamentarians during the election of a Speaker on Thursday.



They said Ghana's democracy remained strong and a bulwark for others to emulate.



They said some members of Parliament on both sides of the aisle misconducted themselves in disrupting the election processes.



They were, however, happy about the election of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Alban Bagbin, which is a novel in the annals of the fourth Republic.



They say Mr Alban Bagbin's election was a win for all.



Some residents said the lowest point in the unfolding drama was the appearance of the military into the chamber, calling for an investigation.



Others say the military presence was timely as beyond that anything nasty could happen and would be difficult to quell.



The residents told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that Alban Bagbin just like any other candidate deserved the position and for that matter was a win to the country.



Mr Collins Agbevadi, a resident, lamented on how lawmakers in Ghana tended to disrespect and portray unpleasant behaviour in the chamber of Parliament.



Mr Newton Adzimahe, a resident, said the events were a test for the resilience of the country's democracy and offered a time for introspection.



He expressed hope that many lessons were learnt towards strengthening the country’s fledgeling democracy.



"We are fortunate this unfolding drama in Parliament did not end in a loss of lives and destruction of state properties,” Mr Adzimahe said.