General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana rejects accusations by Nigeria, moves for diplomatic engagements

The Ghana government has denied several allegations by Nigerian traders that they are being targeted

The Government of Ghana has rejected accusations by Nigeria of intimidation and maltreatment of Nigerian nationals in Ghana.



In a six-page response signed by its Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana particularly denied several allegations by Nigeria and provided detailed explanations showing it was incorrect to suggest Nigerians were being targeted for maltreatment in Ghana.



“The Government of Ghana notes, with concern, a statement, dated Friday, August 28, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Information and Culture and signed by the Federal Minister, Hon. Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, concerning current relations between Ghana and Nigeria. Ghana remains committed to the maintenance of warm relations with all sister nations, particularly, for well-known historical reasons, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and will proceed to engage the Federal Government of Nigeria with a view to resolve comprehensively and exhaustively any matters that have the potential to sour relations between the two countries” the statement said.



Mr. Nkrumah said “Ghana finds it imperative, however, from the onset, to state, for the public record, that the outline of issues by the Nigerian Federal Minister is not reflective of the developments in Ghana. Any protests, decisions or actions based on these reports will, thus, be unjustified.



The Information minister used the opportunity as a first step, to provide a more reflective account of events, while urging both countries to pursue substantive diplomatic engagements to resolve matters.



The statement by the Government of Ghana also assured that President Akufo-Addo, who currently has a very excellent relations with his Nigerian counterpart will engage President Buhari with a view to develop immediately a framework for validating claims of ill treatment of citizens of either country, and ensure citizens enjoy the full exercise of their rights, while respecting the sovereignty and laws of both countries.



Attached is a copy of the full statement.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.