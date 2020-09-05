Ghana records three new coronavirus deaths, active cases now 801

General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Three new COVID-19 deaths have been added to Ghana’s fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 283.
Information on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website shows that the country has recorded 64 new cases.
This brings the total national case count to 44,777. Out of that number, 43,693 people have recovered or been discharged.
The number of active cases continue to drop as 801 people are actively ill from the virus as at Saturday 5, 2020.
Last Thursday, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, noted that only four out of the 16 regions are nursing active cases.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 22,415
Ashanti Region – 10,889
Western Region – 2,959
Eastern Region – 2,320
Central Region – 1,878
Bono East Region – 777
Volta Region – 667
Western North Region – 619
Northern Region – 528
Ahafo Region – 524
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 237
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.