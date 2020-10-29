Ghana records 83 new coronavirus cases, death toll goes up to 320

General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s coronavirus death toll has climbed up to 320 from the previous 312, in the latest updates released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
According to the latest GHS figures, Ghana’s active case count now stands at 535 after 83 new cases.
Per these figures, the cumulative number of cases recorded in Ghana since the outbreak of the disease now stands at 47,991 and 47, 136 recoveries/discharges.
According to the GHS, the number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September now stands at 127.
Currently, five regions in Ghana have no active cases, the latest figures from the GHS show.
The regions are North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West.
Also, Accra has the highest active coronavirus case count of 331.
Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s coronavirus situation.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 25,010
Ashanti Region - 11,008
Western Region - 2,978
Eastern Region - 2,426
Central Region - 1,931
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 682
Western North Region - 651
Northern Region - 547
Bono Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 358
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
