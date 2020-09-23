Ghana records 54 new cases of coronavirus

General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s cumulative case count of COVID-19 infections has risen to 46, 116.
According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 54 new cases of the virus.
45,290 of the total confirmed cases are now classified as discharge/recoveries bringing the current number of active cases to 529.
The number resulting deaths however stands at 297.
Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region:
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 23,469
Ashanti Region - 10,954
Western Region - 2,966
Eastern Region - 2,401
Central Region - 1,921
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 671
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 295
Oti Region - 241
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
