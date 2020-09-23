General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Ghana records 54 new cases of coronavirus

The number resulting deaths however stands at 297

Ghana’s cumulative case count of COVID-19 infections has risen to 46, 116.



According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 54 new cases of the virus.



45,290 of the total confirmed cases are now classified as discharge/recoveries bringing the current number of active cases to 529.



Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region:



Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 23,469

Ashanti Region - 10,954

Western Region - 2,966

Eastern Region - 2,401

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 671

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 295

Oti Region - 241

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

