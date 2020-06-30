General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghana records 390 new coronavirus cases, toll rises to 17,741

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that 390 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the country.



The total caseload has risen to 17,741 by close of Monday, June 29, 2020, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye Kumah, said at a press briefing.



The death toll stands at 112 with the total number of recoveries increasing to 13,268. The active cases are 4,361.



Out of the active cases 24 patients are in a severe situation, with four on ventilators, Dr. Kumah noted.



Dr. Aboagye Kumah appealed to the general public to report early when they experience symptoms of the coronavirus for early detection.



“We appeal to all to wear the mask and observe social distancing,” during the voter registration exercise, he stressed as the electoral exercise takes off Tuesday.





