General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana records 15 new coronavirus deaths, 33 more in critical condition

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 533 following the confirmation of 15 more deaths by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday.



Additionally, 101 people are in severe conditions with 33 of them in critical conditions.



The latest update by the country’s health management body via its designated Covid-19 portal, said an additional 718 new cases of infections have also been recorded, pushing the active case count to 8,216 from a previous 7,754 as of Saturday, February 13.



The new infections are from tests conducted as of February 10, this year.



The active cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.



Meanwhile, 241 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 67,087.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 75,836 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 27,781 were from the General Surveillance; 46,883 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,172 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.



A total of 832,760 tests have also been conducted, of which 256,608 are from routine surveillance, 416,951 from contact tracing, while 159,201 are from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport. The positivity rate is 9.1 per cent.



Currently, all 16 regions have an active case. The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for the virus in the country accounting for more than 50 per cent (4,103) of active cases and with a cumulative case count of 43,497.



Ashanti Region has 1,576 active cases, while its case count now stands at 13,593 followed by the Western Region with 665 active cases and cumulative cases of 4,442.



Others are: Eastern Region with 296 active cases, cumulative cases of 3,252; Central Region with 341 active case count, total cases now 2,550; Volta Region, 346 active cases, total cases stands at 1,323; Bono East Region with 129 active cases and 951 case count and Northern Region has active case count of 172 active cases and cumulative cases of 827.



The rest are: Bono Region- 103 active cases, 767 cumulative cases, Upper East Region – 29 active cases, 755 case tally Western North Region – 37 active cases, 747 cumulative cases.



Ahafo Region- 73 active cases and 624 cumulative cases, Oti Region- 13 active cases and 257 cumulative cases, Upper West Region – 89 active cases and 257 cumulative cases.



Savannah Region – Two active case, 68 cumulative cases, North East Region – 15 active cases, 42 cumulative cases.



Also, there are 227 active cases and 1,172 cumulative cases from international travellers via the KIA.