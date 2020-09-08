General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records 143 new cases of coronavirus, active cases now 831

The death toll remains 283.

In its latest update on Ghana's Coronavirus case count, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the confirmation of 143 new cases.



This brings the cumulative case count to 45,012 with 43,898 recoveries. The active cases thus currently stand at 831.



According to GHS, out of the 831 active cases, 6 are in critical condition, 3 on ventilators while 16 are severe.



Below is the cumulative cases per region:



Greater Accra Region - 22,552



Ashanti Region - 10,891



Western Region - 2,960



Eastern Region - 2,375



Central Region - 1,898



Bono East Region - 777



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 237



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





