Ghana records 143 new cases of coronavirus, active cases now 831

General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In its latest update on Ghana's Coronavirus case count, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the confirmation of 143 new cases.
This brings the cumulative case count to 45,012 with 43,898 recoveries. The active cases thus currently stand at 831.
The death toll remains 283.
According to GHS, out of the 831 active cases, 6 are in critical condition, 3 on ventilators while 16 are severe.
Below is the cumulative cases per region:
Greater Accra Region - 22,552
Ashanti Region - 10,891
Western Region - 2,960
Eastern Region - 2,375
Central Region - 1,898
Bono East Region - 777
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.