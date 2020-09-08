You are here: HomeNews2020 09 08Article 1054405

General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records 143 new cases of coronavirus, active cases now 831

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The death toll remains 283. The death toll remains 283.


Click to read all about coronavirus →

In its latest update on Ghana's Coronavirus case count, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the confirmation of 143 new cases.

This brings the cumulative case count to 45,012 with 43,898 recoveries. The active cases thus currently stand at 831.

The death toll remains 283.

According to GHS, out of the 831 active cases, 6 are in critical condition, 3 on ventilators while 16 are severe.

Below is the cumulative cases per region:

Greater Accra Region - 22,552

Ashanti Region - 10,891

Western Region - 2,960

Eastern Region - 2,375

Central Region - 1,898

Bono East Region - 777

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

 

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter