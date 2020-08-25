General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Ghana records 117 new coronavirus cases

Ghana has recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 43,622.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 41,695 persons who tested positive to the virus have recovered/discharged with 263 deaths.



The current number of active cases stands at 1,664, with 16 in severe condition and six critically ill.



In the Ghana Health Service (GHS) update, the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was derived from Routine Surveillance, which was 17,008, and that of Enhanced Contact Tracing being 26,614, as at August 21, 2020.



It said Ghana’s positivity rate between March and August also stood at 10.0 per cent after conducting a total of 435,109 tests, from which 158,788 were from Routine Surveillance and 276,321 from Enhanced Contact Tracing.



On the regional distribution of active cases, the Greater Accra region leads with 528 cases, Ashanti region 386 cases, Central region 272 cases, Eastern region 260 cases, Western region 72 cases, Ahafo region 48 region, Bono East region 41 cases, Oti region 22 cases, Volta region 30 cases, Northern region three cases and Western North region two cases.



However, five regions: Bono, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East and North East currently have no active cases.



The GHS further maintains that, the public should strictly adherence to all the safety and preventive protocols of regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, observing social distancing and wearing of nose masks.



Find below cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region - 21,684



Ashanti Region - 10,763



Western Region - 2,947



Eastern Region - 2,224



Central Region - 1,849



Bono East Region - 749



Volta Region - 656



Western North Region - 598



Northern Region - 497



Ahafo Region - 496



Bono Region - 480



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 229



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 18

