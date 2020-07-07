General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana receives sufficient reagents to ramp-up coronavirus testing

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), on July 4, received adequate supplies of reagents and other medical logistics from China to help ramp-up the country's Covid-19 testing.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, giving an update on COVID-19 case count and management situation at the bi-weekly media briefing in Accra, said the medical supplies would be distributed to the COVID-19 testing centres across the country.



“This has come as good news following the recent announcement by the health authorities that there was shortage of reagents and other test kits for COVID-19, hence the inability to conduct more tests,” he said.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye encouraged Ghanaians to continue observing the safety etiquettes such as washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, wearing nose/face masks and adhering to the social/physical distancing.



Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 891 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 21,968 after 316,798 tests.



There have been seven more deaths increasing the death toll to 129.



The recoveries and discharges had increased to 17,156 with the active cases standing at 4,683.



There are, however, 22 severe cases, six persons critically ill and five patients on ventilators.

