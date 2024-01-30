Ghana ranks 70 in fight against corruption - CPI report

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has failed to make any progress in the fight against corruption in the past four years, a 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report by Transparency International stated.



The report showed that Ghana scored 43 out of 100 and ranked 70th out of 180 countries in the 2023 corruption index.



This was the same score and rank that Ghana had in 2019, 2020, and 2021, indicating a lack of improvement in the perception of corruption in the country's public sector.



The CPI is a global corruption ranking that measures how corrupt each country's public sector is perceived to be by experts and businesspeople. A score of 0 means highly corrupt, while a score of 100 means very clean.



The report noted that Ghana scored 40 in 2017 and increased its score to 41 in 2018 and 42 in 2019, before stagnating at 43 from 2019 to 2023. The report attributed Ghana's poor performance to the low levels of accountability, transparency, and integrity in the public sector, as well as the high incidence of bribery, nepotism, and impunity.



Below is Ghana’s ranking scale from 2013 till date







NW/OGB



