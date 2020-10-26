General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Ghana ranked number 1 in country risk index survey

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fitch Solutions, a research arm of an American rating agency has adjudged Ghana as number 1 in the latest risk index assessment.



Ghana, having a risk index of 53.9% emerged the first ahead of four West and Central African countries; Gabon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Cameroon.



According to a myjoyonline.com report on the Fitch rating, the evaluation means that Ghana is a good place for investment in both West and Central Africa as the risk involved in engaging in businesses is lower.



Per Fitch Solutions report, inasmuch as Ghana was equally hit with the global pandemic, Coronavirus, its economy has become pretty strong.



Ghana also scored 69.7% and 72.9% for short and long term political risk respectively as well as having a 44.1% in operational risk.



However, the country is swamped with debt and may fail in honouring its obligations.

