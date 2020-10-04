Politics of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Ghana practicing 'disgraced democracy' under NPP, NDC - Ayariga

Flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga

Flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress(APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has established that Ghana is currently practicing what he described as a 'disgraced democracy', which is in variance with the true democracy.



According to him, the country is fed up with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they have failed over the years.



He said what Ghana needs now are reforms and tackling of corruption head-on.



He however noted that in Ghana, young men who are involved in internet scams are smart individuals so he will make good use of them.



“Nobody who is into Sakawa is stupid, if he is Sakawa, his brain works beyond what your imagination may be. He is smart, if they call them Sakawa boys, that means they are smart and I will not allow these smart guys to go waste. No way, I will make good use of these Sakawa boys, I will build my nation with them. I will transform this country with those “Sakawa Boys,” he stated.

