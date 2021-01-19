General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Ghana playing with new coronavirus variant – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has observed that the reopening of schools by the government was ill-timed in the wake of the Covid-19 spike.



He said the new covid-19 strain is not a joke and might wreak havoc on the population.



“Should we really be opening schools? What I saw is a huge joke. We are playing with the new covid strain that is killing faster!” he cautioned in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



Ghana has recorded cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that surfaced in the United Kingdom, President Akufo Addo has disclosed.



He made this known during his 22nd COVID-19 update Sunday night.



According to the President, the case was detected at the Kotokoa Internationa Airport after passengers arrived from countries where such cases had been reported. These passengers have all been isolated.



He added that furthermore, work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of the spread of the new variants in the general population.



“Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for new variants of COVID-19”, President Akufo-Addo said.



“Detailed investigations of the cases indicate that apart from arriving passengers at our airport who tested positive, infected persons have recent histories of attending parties, weddings, end of year office programs, family get-togethers, and funerals”, the President stated.