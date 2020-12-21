Health News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Business 24

Ghana plans to procure ‘safe, effective’ coronavirus vaccines

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is making plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines and all the necessary processes are being put in place to ensure it materialises, President Akufo-Addo has said.



Addressing the nation on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the country on Sunday night, he maintained that, the country will not be left behind as far as procuring COVID-19 vaccines are concerned.



According to him, the recent news of emergency approvals of COVID-19 vaccines, by the Food and Drugs Administration of the United States of America, and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom, provide considerable optimism and hope for the world in our battle to defeat the pandemic.



“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines. I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines. Government will ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe.



To this end, I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana. The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter”.



The total number of active cases has reduced marginally from 1,139, as at Friday, November 6, 2020, to 946 as at Friday, December 18.



The hospitalization rates continue to be very low, and our treatment centres are virtually empty. As per data from Ghana Health Service, some regions, at the moment, have no recorded active cases, the president added.



As the country builds up to Christmas, the president urged all rank and file to adhere to the safety protocols.



“Until then, and with barely a week to the Christmas festivities, which bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social and religious gatherings, I urge all of us to err on the side of caution and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves”.

