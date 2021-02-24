Politics of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana on its knees today because of Afrifa and Kotoka – CPP names scapegoats for nation’s woes

Nana Yaa Akyempin Jantuah, General Secretary, CPP

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has blamed the current suffering of Ghanaians on the decision by the National Liberation Council with the support of the UP party to overthrow its founder and leader Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



According to the CPP, Nkrumah and the CPP had set the country on a path of prosperity and industrial revolution which would have changed the fortunes of the country in every sector of the economy while President.



However, the Coup plotted by the Ghana Police Force with Support from the Ghana Army, some civil servants, and the United Party took the country back in terms of its development.



This according to the CPP is because the coup plotters after staging the coup relied heavily on loans from IMF and the world bank in the administration of the country; a move they believe has accounted for the current high unemployment rates, hopeless health care services, the lack of adequate infrastructure, poor educational system.



The CPP in its statement celebrating 55 years of the overthrow of Ghana’s first President noted Ghana which used to be an importer of electricity with the building of the Akosombo Dam and the establishment of the Volta River Authority is now reeling under the burden of inadequate electricity supply.



A very worrying situation which according to the CPP needs urgent attention is the need for a change in the name of the country’s biggest airport which was named after a coup plotter as a way to tell the world that the country does not glorify coups.



On the occasion of the 55th anniversary, the CPP used the opportunity to call on all Ghanaians to rally behind the CPP in order to bring back Ghana’s lost glory and help industrialize the country for the needed development.





