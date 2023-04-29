Ghana on course to eliminate malaria - Health Promotions Officer

Health News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Health Promotions Officer, Felix Frimpong has lauded Ghana's efforts to eliminate malaria in the country.



Mr Frimpong who doubles as malaria focal person in the region, revealed that, Ghana currently has moved from malaria control to elimination.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Thursday, Mr Frimpong noted that the Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service has rolled out several activities to steer the country in the right direction of delivering the zero.



According to the Health Promotions Officer, between 2017 to 2022, the country made significant progress in malaria control as cases decreased by 19 per cent from 201 cases per 1,000 of the population at risk to 163 cases, although deaths remained similar at 0.39 per 1000 of the population at risk over the same period.



He explained that one of their objectives is to ensure 100 per cent of the population have adequate knowledge, attitudes, practices and requisite skills for malaria elimination by 2028.



Malaria Elimination



Ghana currently has moved from malaria control to elimination and according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, several activities had been conducted to steer the country in the right direction of delivering the zero malaria, saying the change in name was to reflect a shift in elimination efforts with a Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan (MESP), 2024-2028 in motion.



The objectives of the MESP is to ensure 100 per cent of the population have adequate knowledge, attitudes, practices and requisite skills for malaria elimination by 2028, to ensure 100 per cent of the population use at least, one malaria preventive measure to ensure that 100 per cent of malaria infections are identified by parasitological tests and treatment initiated within 24 hours by 2028 to ensure that 100 per cent of all confirmed malaria cases are appropriately, effectively and completely treated with parasite clearance within 72 hours by 2028 and to strengthen passive and active surveillance and monitoring and evaluation systems by 2028.



Also, it is to ensure that 100 per cent of all active infections in very low transmission areas are identified and eliminated through intensified surveillance, targeted vector and environmental management and human parasite reservoir interventions by 2028, to ensure timely and adequate supply of quality-assured malaria commodities to all service delivery points by 2028.



Others are to strengthen and maintain capacity for governance and programme management to achieve programmatic objectives at all levels of the healthcare system towards malaria elimination by 2028, as well as to improve mobilisation of resources and efficiently use available resources towards malaria elimination.



"Our target is to get 100 per cent of the population use at least, one malaria preventive measure to ensure that 100 per cent of malaria infections are identified by parasitological tests and treatment initiated within 24 hours by 2028 to ensure that 100 per cent of all confirmed malaria cases are appropriately, effectively and completely treated with parasite clearance within 72 hours by 2028 and to strengthen passive and active surveillance and monitoring and evaluation systems by 2028", he told the host Captain Koda.



Mr Frimpong however said, irrespective of the success chalk so far, the country still needs to do alot to achieve the total elimination of the parasite.



He urged citizens to always listen to their doctors and nurses and most importantly practice at least one malaria elimination skills to help the country achieve its objectives.