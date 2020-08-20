Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ghana now worse than living in a country experiencing Coup d'état - Kwaku Boahen

eputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

The Deputy Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has questioned the democratic dispensation under the Akufo-Addo regime.



According to him, Ghana under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo is worse than countries that experienced coup d'état.



His critique is born out of the brouhaha surrounding the just-ended voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) and alleged insecurity in the country.



“If you are in a country that laws and institutions do not work, it is worst than living in a country experiencing coup d'état. If someone does something and cannot be arrested or punished, then it's worse than those countries experiencing coup. Is there peace in this country? People are dying whiles others have been abused and firing gunshot . . . so much violence and indiscipline in this country and you called it a peaceful country?" he questioned on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma'.



He further queried, “What happened to the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence incident after the Emile Shot Committee report?”.



“Under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, we are in the mouth of a lion; you cannot talk . . . Cote’dviore and other countries are peaceful than Ghana,” he added.

