Ghana not in a state of insecurity – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims of a state of insecurity prevailing in the country.



Some sections of the media have reported increased crimes in recent times making a section of the public feel insecure.



But speaking at a special event at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday where he was honoured with a Doctorate Degree, President Akufo-Addo stated that the statistics do not paint a picture of Ghana being in a state of insecurity.



“A cursory glance at the statistics from the Police Service show that on contrary crime cases at least for the first quarter of 2021 are coming down as compared to the same quarter in 2020. For example, there was a nationwide reduction in robbery cases from 525 during the period under review in 2020 to 495 in 2021 and still declining.”



“In as much as a marked reduction in the levels of crime will be preferable, government is determined to work with the police service to guarantee the security of persons and protect lives and property in accordance with the rule of law,” he stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that is why in addition to increasing substantially the numerical strength of the Police Service, government has since 2017 procured some 735 additional vehicles including 15 operational buses, a fleet unprecedented in the police service.



“It must be put on record that before I came to office in 2017, the Police Service had a total of 492 serviceable vehicles. 320 housing units are being constructed at the National Police Training School to reduce accommodation deficit of the Service,” he added.