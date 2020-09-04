General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ghana not at fault in Nigeria trade challenges – Nigerian Speaker of Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a meeting with the Nigerian delegation

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives says the Nigerian delegation he led to Ghana for a two-day fact-finding mission over challenges with trade relations between Ghana and Nigeria, has concluded that Ghana has done no wrong against Nigerians.



Addressing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and senior members of his administration including the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquye, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said, “…the issue at hand is basically a misconception and misinformation,” which he and his delegation had come to understand of the situation during their visit.



“The people, perhaps, the media on both sides as well… As to what exactly is going on in Ghana as far as Nigerians are concerned, we have taken time to educate our people here about those misconceptions. We deliberated and resolved that whatever needs to be done on both sides, to make sure that this relationship remains the relationship it used to be and still is, we will do.”



Nigerian Foreign Minister



The Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the 17th of August 2020 made an announcement in a tweet, as he expressed his government’s displeasure with a video that went viral showing the closure of some shops that allegedly belong to Nigerian traders in Ghana.



In his tweet, Foreign Minister Onyeama said, “Nigerian government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken.”



The visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Nigeria to Ghana to meet with the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, and subsequently the President of the Republic, can be seen as a legislative diplomatic attempt to arrest the unfortunate rethoric of the Nigerian diplomat.



Request for Legislation Review



Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, in his statement to President Akufo-Addo said he has suggested to the Parliamentary leadership of Ghana to reconsider the legislation that imposes a huge surcharge on foreigners who intend to trade in Ghana.



“We have appealed to Parliament that if it is possible at all, and it is an appeal, if it is possible at all to please look again at the issues as far as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act is concerned, then they should please do so. If it is not possible, then let us look at ways where the pain can be a little bit reduced, or the difficulties in meeting those expectations espoused in the law can be reduced,” Speaker Gbajabiamila noted.



“We have proffered suggestions which we are working on, one of which is, as he did mention, was the establishment of a Ghana, Nigeria Business Council backed by legislation on both sides,” the Nigerian Speaker of the House of Representatives addressed.



President Akufo-Addo



Addressing the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila-led delegation, President Akufo-Addo, said he was really taken aback and alarmed by the statement of the federal Minister for Information of Nigeria.



“I was alarmed when I read the statement. If these are really the attitudes and sentiments of the federal government of Nigeria, then we were in a really serious problem,” President Akufo-Addo said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.